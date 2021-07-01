Menu

BC Fire
July 1 2021 5:33pm
01:01

How to search for loved ones missing in B.C. wildfires

A reporter at Thursday’s news conference asks B.C. officials about the best course of action for locating missing loved ones after a wildfire has occurred in the region.

