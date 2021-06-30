Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 30 2021 8:20pm
02:08

Canada Day to take on somber tone in Edmonton

With most major events cancelled in recognition of the tragic discoveries of unmarked burial sites at residential schools, Canada Day will have a different tone this year. Sarah Ryan explains.

