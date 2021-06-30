Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 30 2021 8:20pm 02:08 Canada Day to take on somber tone in Edmonton With most major events cancelled in recognition of the tragic discoveries of unmarked burial sites at residential schools, Canada Day will have a different tone this year. Sarah Ryan explains. City of Edmonton asking residents to reflect on residential schools on Canada Day <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7995017/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7995017/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?