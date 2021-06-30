Menu

August
June 30 2021 11:55am
04:40

The PNE announces a pared-down version of the fair is coming this August.

Under the new Step 3 restart plan guidelines, the PNE fair is a go this summer. PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance joins Paul Haysom to talk about what people can expect.

