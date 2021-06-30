Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
June 30 2021 6:50am
05:45

10-year-old Nova Scotian Adds Voice to New Canadian Book

A young Nova Scotian is featured in a new book that celebrates diversity among youth in Canada.

