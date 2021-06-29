Saskatchewan premier says he respects decisions on Canada Day, will be celebrating but reflecting

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe commented Tuesday regarding decisions of some provincial communities deciding to cancel or postpone Canada Day celebrations in response to the recent finding of an estimated 751 unmarked graves at a former residential school in the province and that he respected those decisions. He said he would be celebrating, but in a more “low-key” way, adding he would also spend time reflecting on what he sees as a great nation, but also recognizing there has been positive and “quite negative” history.