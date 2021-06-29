Nova Scotia’s top doctor on travel restrictions, what people can do in reopening Phase 3
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang laid out on Tuesday the gathering limits of activities and opening hours and capacities of stores and restaurants for people as the province begins its Phase 3 of reopening on Wednesday. Under the third phase, the province will open its borders to New Brunswick without restrictions. It will also allow fully vaccinated travellers from the rest of Canada to enter the province without self-isolating.