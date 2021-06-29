Menu

June 29 2021 2:38pm
00:50

Children’s hockey teams face off for a good cause in NDG street hockey tournament

As part of its efforts to encourage kids to be more active, the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA teamed up with the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation to present Hockey de Rue 2021, a fundraiser designed to give vulnerable children from low-income neighbourhoods a place to connect, stay active and healthy. The tournament was made up of children’s teams coming together for a day of fun on June 15 at the Bleu Blanc Bouge rink in NDG.

