Global News at 11 Edmonton June 29 2021 12:22am 01:31 7-year-old boy crashes family van in north Edmonton The father of a young boy who took the family’s vehicle on a joyride in Edmonton has a warning for other parents. As Sarah Komadina reports, the joyride ended with a crash at a local playground. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988769/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988769/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?