Global News Hour at 6 BC June 28 2021 8:48pm 02:00 B.C. shut down by the heat Global’s Aaron McArthur reports on the schools and businesses that were shut down by the unprecedented heatwave. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988504/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988504/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?