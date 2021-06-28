Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
June 28 2021 5:09pm
01:56

Blaze forces closure of Highway 97 near Peachland

A wildfire has broken out near Peachland, B.C., forcing the closure of Highway 97. Global Okanagan reporter Klaudia van Emmerick has the latest.

Advertisement

Video Home