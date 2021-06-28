Menu

Global News at Noon BC
June 28 2021 5:34pm
03:55

Heat causes problems for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The weather also causing some problems for B.C.’s immunization effort. Several clinics have been shut down due to the heat – and some others have shortened hours. Keith Baldrey has more.

