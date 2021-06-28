Global News at Noon BC June 28 2021 5:34pm 03:55 Heat causes problems for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine clinics The weather also causing some problems for B.C.’s immunization effort. Several clinics have been shut down due to the heat – and some others have shortened hours. Keith Baldrey has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988011/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988011/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?