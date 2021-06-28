Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
June 28 2021 3:32pm
02:27

Surges of heat: June 28 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Hotter days are yet to come as a heat wave settles over parts of Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, June 28.

