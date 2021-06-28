Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 28 2021 9:53am
01:45

Stanley Cup Finals

Habs fans are gearing up for game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Tampa on Monday. Brayden Jagger Haines was at the Bell Centre.

