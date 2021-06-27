Global News Hour at 6 BC June 27 2021 9:40pm 01:36 Evacuation order issued for parts of Pemberton Valley amid rising floodwaters The Squamish Lillooet Regional District has issued evacuation orders for multiple properties in the Pemberton Valley due to rising floodwaters. Grace Ke reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7985556/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7985556/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?