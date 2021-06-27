Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 27 2021 9:40pm
01:36

Evacuation order issued for parts of Pemberton Valley amid rising floodwaters

The Squamish Lillooet Regional District has issued evacuation orders for multiple properties in the Pemberton Valley due to rising floodwaters. Grace Ke reports.

