June 27 2021 6:38pm
01:25

Family of bears takes a dip in Coquitlam Pool

As Metro Vancouver bakes under an unprecedented early-season heat wave, a family of bears was filmed trying to cool off in this pool near Coquitlam’s Mundy Park.

