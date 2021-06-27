Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 27 2021 1:09pm
01:22

Special needs Drayton Valley man, 65, missing for nearly a week

The family of Derek Henningsmoen, 65, says he has a mental illness and is disabled after suffering a series of strokes. He was last seen in Drayton Valley on Tuesday, June 22.

