Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 26 2021 9:40pm
01:35

Police investigating double fatal shooting in Richmond

Richmond RCMP confirmed Saturday that two people died in a shooting Friday night that is being investigated as a double homicide. Paul Johnson reports.

