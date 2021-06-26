Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
June 26 2021 1:35pm
04:10

Victoria’s Jay Lamoureux Tokyo-bound.

Canadian track cyclist Jay Lamoureux continues to train for his 1st Olympics. Lamoureux discusses his weekly training with Jay Janower, and also becomes the latest CANFund $6000 recipient.

Advertisement

Video Home