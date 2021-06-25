Menu

Health
June 25 2021 6:58pm
03:52

B.C. reports 72 new cases, two deaths as move to Step 3 looms

B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers on Friday, June 25. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details on the daily case numbers.

