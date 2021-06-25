Global News Morning BC June 25 2021 10:10am 02:05 Energy waste in condos BC Hydro Spokesperson Mora Scott shares some tips for keeping energy costs down in the summer if you live in a glass condo tower. As temperatures rise, condo dwellers could be paying more to beat the heat: BC Hydro <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7980505/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7980505/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?