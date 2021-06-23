businesses June 23 2021 6:27pm 01:31 Manitoba businesses react to reopening plan With just days to readjust, business owners across Manitoba are preparing to reopen and as Joe Scarpelli reports, many are pleasantly surprised with what they’re allowed to do so soon. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7975803/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7975803/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?