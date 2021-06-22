Menu

Canada
June 22 2021 7:05pm
01:17

Isolation requirements, continuing care centre precautions and masking at acute care centres will remain: Hinshaw

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced some of the COVID-19 restrictions that will remain as the province mostly reopens on July 1.

