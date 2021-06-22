Menu

June 22 2021 6:54pm
01:46

Plasma donor site opens

Canadian Blood Services is working to boost the supply of plasma with the opening of its dedicated plasma donor centre in Kelowna. As Shelby Thom reports, it is the first of its kind in British Columbia.

