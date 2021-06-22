Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 22 2021 6:01pm
02:20

East Toronto pharmacy calling for more vaccine doses

A pharmacy owner in The Beaches has had to turn upwards of 80 people a day away, due to lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply. Shallima Maharaj reports.

