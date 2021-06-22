Menu

Highway 3
June 22 2021 6:03pm
Manitoba planning new interchange for Perimeter near Oak Bluff

On Tuesday, the province announced plans to build a diamond interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter and Highway 3, southwest of McGillivray Boulevard.

