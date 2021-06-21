Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 21 2021 8:45pm
02:05

Sentencing hearing in Vancouver Costco death

A sentencing hearing is now underway for the man convicted of manslaughter for pushing 86 year-old Orlando Ocampo to the ground following an altercation inside a Vancouver Costco. Rumina Daya reports.

