Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 21 2021 6:22pm
01:52

Doug Ford targeting ‘905’ voters with Ontario cabinet shuffle: experts

Doug Ford’s cabinet shuffle goes more young and diverse and is aiming to secure votes in the so-called 905 belt, according to experts. Kamil Karamali reports.

