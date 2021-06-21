Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 21 2021 10:04am
07:44

National Indigenous People Day: A time for reflection

Chief Judy Wilson of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs discusses National Indigenous People Day in light of the discovery of 215 unmarked children’s graves in Kamloops.

