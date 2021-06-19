Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
June 19 2021 2:25pm
03:52

Fitness facilities welcome back public

Sara Hodson, from the Fitness Industry Council of B.C., explains how the industry is welcoming the public back to high-intensity fitness facilities across the province.

Advertisement

Video Home