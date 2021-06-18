Fire And Emergency Services June 18 2021 7:12pm 01:51 Fire Station No. 5 ready to open in west Lethbridge Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services are almost ready to open the doors to its brand new Fire Station No. 5 on the city’s west side. Quinn Campbell takes us for a look inside. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963570/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963570/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?