Fire And Emergency Services
June 18 2021 7:12pm
01:51

Fire Station No. 5 ready to open in west Lethbridge

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services are almost ready to open the doors to its brand new Fire Station No. 5 on the city’s west side. Quinn Campbell takes us for a look inside.

