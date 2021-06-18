Global News Morning Toronto June 18 2021 9:57am 04:55 How to reshape the way we think about Black Fatherhood Psychotherapist and Gray Matter Health CEO, Marci Grey, discusses the magnified challenges of fatherhood for Black dads due to stereotypes and how to break the stigma. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7961461/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7961461/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?