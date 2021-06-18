Health June 18 2021 8:55am 04:36 Winnipeg Critical Care on the Air Radiothon The Winnipeg Critical Care on the Air Radiothon takes place June 18 on 680 CJOB and Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans gets all the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7961310/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7961310/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?