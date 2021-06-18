Menu

June 18 2021 8:45am
Sweat-proof summer beauty tips

Makeup Artist & Beauty Specialist Karen Malcolm-Pye joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with some sweat-proof summer beauty tips.

