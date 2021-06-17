Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 17 2021 1:58pm
01:46

B.C. small businesses hit with major tax increases

After getting a break on school taxes last year, small businesses are being hit with a big tax increase now the province has raised the rate to pre-pandemic levels. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

Video Home