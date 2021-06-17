Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
June 17 2021 10:55am
03:05

Food packaging litter nearly doubles during COVID-19 report finds

Laura Hardman with the Ocean Wise Plastic Free Oceans Program talks to Global News Morning about the latest ‘Dirty Dozen’ report from Great Shoreline Cleanup.

Advertisement

Video Home