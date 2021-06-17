Global News Morning BC June 17 2021 9:52am 03:53 Surrey Teachers’ Association on return to school plans As the B.C. government plans for the upcoming school year Surrey Teachers’ Association President Matt Westphal talks to Global News Morning about lessons learned from the current school year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7958203/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7958203/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?