Global News Morning BC
June 17 2021 9:52am
03:53

Surrey Teachers’ Association on return to school plans

As the B.C. government plans for the upcoming school year Surrey Teachers’ Association President Matt Westphal talks to Global News Morning about lessons learned from the current school year.

