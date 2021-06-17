Coronavirus June 17 2021 8:49am 01:06 Hundreds line up at Leila Avenue supersite Hundreds of people gathered at the Leila Avenue supersite Thursday in a bid to get one of the 430 COVID-19 vaccination doses available to walk-ins. Abigail Turner has more. Hundreds gather in early-morning lineup for walk-in doses at Leila COVID-19 vaccination site <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7957786/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7957786/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?