Global News Morning Montreal
June 16 2021 9:45am
03:44

Yellow Paperclip Challenge

Two Montreal brothers start a fundraising campaign for the Fondation du Centre jeunesse de Montréal. Frédéric and Jonathan Lucas join Global’s Laura Casella to discuss the “Yellow Paperclip Challenge”.
