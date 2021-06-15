Nova Scotia enters Phase 2 of provincial reopening plan Wednesday

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang outlined what the province will and will not allow under Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which is set to begin on Wednesday, June 16. Strang said informal gatherings of up to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors would be allowed without social-distancing. Retail businesses can open at 50 per cent capacity and restaurants and bars can operate indoors with social distancing in place, he said.