Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 14 2021 6:20pm
02:01

Ford government passes controversial legislation

The Ford government passed controversial legislation already struck down by the Ontario Superior Court. Now, opposition parties are pledging to make it an election matter. Matthew Bingley reports.

