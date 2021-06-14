Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 14 2021 6:20pm 02:01 Ford government passes controversial legislation The Ford government passed controversial legislation already struck down by the Ontario Superior Court. Now, opposition parties are pledging to make it an election matter. Matthew Bingley reports. Ontario government passes election spending bill with notwithstanding clause <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949548/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7949548/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?