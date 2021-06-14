Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton June 14 2021 12:05am 01:44 St. Albert Impact FC prepare for inaugural season in United Women’s Soccer St. Albert Impact FC have begun training camp for their inaugural season in United Women’s Soccer. The team becomes the second Canadian franchise to join the pro-am league. St. Albert women’s soccer team looking to make major impact in inaugural pro-am season <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7947084/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7947084/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?