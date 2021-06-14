Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 14 2021 12:05am
01:44

St. Albert Impact FC prepare for inaugural season in United Women’s Soccer

St. Albert Impact FC have begun training camp for their inaugural season in United Women’s Soccer. The team becomes the second Canadian franchise to join the pro-am league.

