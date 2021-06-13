Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
June 13 2021 8:38pm
00:12

Richard Sommerfeld dances with wife on Mother’s Day in hospital

In a special moment captured by a nurse, Richard Sommerfeld, a COVID-19 survivor shares a dance with his wife on Mother’s Day. Supplied by Sandra Sommerfeld.

Advertisement

Video Home