Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
June 11 2021 5:43pm
01:05

Vancouver vigil honours Ontario Muslim family killed in attack

Hundreds gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Thursday night, to honour the Muslim family in Ontario targeted and killed because of their faith.

Advertisement

Video Home