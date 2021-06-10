Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 10 2021 8:50pm
01:59

More data needed to reduce number of people on remand in Saskatchewan: provincial auditor

Saskatchewan’s auditor is calling on the province to better track data around programs meant to reduce the number of people on remand in the province.

