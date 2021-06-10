Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 10 2021 10:27am
01:40

Vaccine uptake researcher pitches new ways to refresh Sask. vaccination campaign

It’s a line officials have been preaching for months — vaccinations are the way out of the pandemic, but data suggests that for some, the message isn’t landing.

