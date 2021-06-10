Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
June 10 2021 6:37am
06:02

Local artist Breagh Isabel debuts new single “Girlfriends”

Paul catches up with recording artist Breagh Isabel to talk about the inspiration behind her new song “Girlfriends” and her new recording contract with Warner Music Canada.

