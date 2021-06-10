Global News at 11 Edmonton June 10 2021 2:12am 01:57 Push to rename central Edmonton neighbourhood Edmonton’s Oliver Community League is moving forward with changing the neighbourhood’s name. As Sarah Komadina explains, they don’t feel it represents the community’s values. Oliver Community League taking steps to change Edmonton neighbourhood’s name <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937145/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7937145/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?