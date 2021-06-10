Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
June 10 2021 2:12am
01:57

Push to rename central Edmonton neighbourhood

Edmonton’s Oliver Community League is moving forward with changing the neighbourhood’s name. As Sarah Komadina explains, they don’t feel it represents the community’s values.

