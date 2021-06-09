Global News at Noon BC June 9 2021 4:11pm 07:30 Tech Talk: More tech-savvy Father’s Day gift ideas From waterproof shoes to an ‘unlosable’ wallet, Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media runs down some of the coolest Father’s Day gifts for the tech-savvy dad. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7935863/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7935863/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?