Global News at Noon BC
June 9 2021 4:11pm
07:30

Tech Talk: More tech-savvy Father’s Day gift ideas

From waterproof shoes to an ‘unlosable’ wallet, Mike Agerbo of Get Connected Media runs down some of the coolest Father’s Day gifts for the tech-savvy dad.

