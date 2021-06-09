Menu

Candarel
June 9 2021 1:28pm
02:07

Mile-Ex residents say noise from Canaderel building still problematic

Some residents in a Mile-Ex neighbourhood say not enough is being done to quiet the air conditioning system of a nearby building. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

