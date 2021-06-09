Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 9 2021 10:06am
03:46

Call for an all-level effort to fight Islamophobia

Nadia Hasan discusses the petition for Ottawa, provinces, and cities to come to the table for emergency discussions on Islamophobia.

